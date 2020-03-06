wrestling / News
AEW Revolution Interest Higher Than Past PPVs, Trended On Google
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW’s Revolution PPV was the second event in the company’s history to trend in Google, as it had 100,000 searches. Double or Nothing was the first, as it had 220,000 searches. All In and the other AEW shows never hit the top twenty.
It is good news for AEW, as it’s ahead of NXT Takeover searches, most Bellator shows, some WWE PPVs and most of the non-PPV UFC events. However, it was still only half of WWE Super Showdown (200,000 searches).
