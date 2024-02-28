AEW Revolution Match Changed Due To Injuries

Tony Khan is putting Meat Madness on hold due to injuries, replacing the AEW Revolution match with another one. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that due to injury issues, Wardlow’s proposed match is “temporarily freezed” and an All-Star Scramble match will take place instead.

Khan wrote:

With multiple wrestlers slated for #AEWRevolution’s Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I’m temporarily freezing the bout until they’re clear Meat Madness is on ice;

instead Sunday’s ppv will feature an

All-Star Scramble Match! See you tonight on #AEWDynamite!”

The updated card for the PPV is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tornado Tag Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

* All-Star Scramble Match: Competitors TBA

* Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli