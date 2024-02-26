AEW Revolution Will Be Available In Select Bars & Restaurants on Sunday

All Elite Wrestling and Joe Hand Promotions have announced that AEW Revolution will be available in select bars and restaurants on Sunday. Joe Hand also handles AEW’s theatrical screenings for PPV events.

“AEW: Revolution” PPV Available in Select Bar and Restaurants This Sunday, March 3

Feb. 26, 2024 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Revolution” pay-per-view event to select bars and restaurants across North America this Sunday, March 3. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, fans can tune into the “Zero Hour.” The pay-per-view event will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: Revolution” includes the following match-ups:

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin (with Ric Flair) (c) vs. The Young Bucks

• AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

• AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong • AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazoo • Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson • AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

• Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

• Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer

*Card subject to change

“We are excited to work alongside AEW to offer fans another top-notch viewing option for the Revolution pay-per-view,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Watch parties bring together passionate supporters to celebrate the action and camaraderie. Fans can catch the event at select Dave & Buster’s, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations and other establishments for an unforgettable experience.”