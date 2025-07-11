wrestling / News
AEW News: Ricochet Reacts To Making Most-Harassed Wrestlers List, Lance Archer Celebrates 25 Years In Wrestling
– Ricochet is on a list of the most harassed wrestlers online, and he’s looking to aim higher. Cryptomaniaks posted a new study that listed the most abused wrestlers online by the percentage of negative tweets directed at them. Charlotte Flair topped the list followed by Nia Jax, Mercedes Mone, Saraya and Nixon Newell.
Ricochet ended up tied with Natalya and Nikki Bella at #15 and he posted to Twitter to comment on it, writing:
“I’m coming for that #1 spot.”
– Lance Archer posted to his Twitter account to commemorate his 25th anniversary in wrestling. You can see the video below, which was accompanied by the AEW star writing:
“TWENTY FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!!
Real talk.
If ya hate me. Keep trolling!
If ya support me. Keep Rolling!
Thank ya to all the Minihawks!”
