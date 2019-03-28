wrestling / News

Various News: Road to AEW Double or Nothing Episode 9, Statue Being Made for The Crusher, Chris Jericho Attends KISS Concert

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW released a new Road to Double or Nothing video. You can check out Episode 9 below. In the new episode, AEW and the Starrcast team meet up for Starrcast 2. Also, Kenny Omega sends a message to Chris Jericho.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin published an article on a statue being made for The Crusher. The statue will be unveiled on June 8.

PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho was at the KISS concert at Madison Square Garden last night. He appeared this morning on Good Day New York on FOX 5.

