Various News: Road to AEW Double or Nothing Episode 9, Statue Being Made for The Crusher, Chris Jericho Attends KISS Concert

– AEW released a new Road to Double or Nothing video. You can check out Episode 9 below. In the new episode, AEW and the Starrcast team meet up for Starrcast 2. Also, Kenny Omega sends a message to Chris Jericho.

– FOX 6 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin published an article on a statue being made for The Crusher. The statue will be unveiled on June 8.

– PWInsider reports that Chris Jericho was at the KISS concert at Madison Square Garden last night. He appeared this morning on Good Day New York on FOX 5.