AEW News: Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Comment On Wedding, This Week’s Being the Dark Order & All Elite Arcade
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
– Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker got married over the weekend, and they posted to Twitter to comment. As noted, the AEW stars tied the knot on Saturday in Ohio. They posted to Twitter on Monday as you can see below:
The perfect day! I love you too @TheAngeloParker! 💍❤️ https://t.co/GOi3akjBRr
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) May 20, 2024
– AEW has released the latest episodes of Being the Dark Order, titled “Monday Boys,” and the latest All Elite Arcade as you can see below:
