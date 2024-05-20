wrestling / News

AEW News: Ruby Soho & Angelo Parker Comment On Wedding, This Week’s Being the Dark Order & All Elite Arcade

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Ruby Soho Image Credit: AEW

– Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker got married over the weekend, and they posted to Twitter to comment. As noted, the AEW stars tied the knot on Saturday in Ohio. They posted to Twitter on Monday as you can see below:

– AEW has released the latest episodes of Being the Dark Order, titled “Monday Boys,” and the latest All Elite Arcade as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Arcade, Angelo Parker, Being The Dark Order, Ruby Soho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading