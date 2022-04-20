AEW Spoofs Kendrick Lamar to Hype HOOK’s AEW Dynamite Debut

HOOK is making his AEW Dynamite debut this week, and AEW parodied Kendrick Lamar’s album announcement to promote the match. The AEW star will face Tony Nese on Wednesday’s show and AEW issued a press announcement on Twitter done in the same style as Lamar’s announcement yesterday that his new LP Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is arriving on May 13th.

You can see both tweets below. AEW’s says:

Pittsburgh, PA. (April 19, 2022) – The following statement was released today by HOOK through TEAM TAZ at 11:00am PT in Pittsburgh, PA: HOOK IS MAKING HIS IN-RING DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only. Appreciate Your Patience