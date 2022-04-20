wrestling / News
AEW Spoofs Kendrick Lamar to Hype HOOK’s AEW Dynamite Debut
HOOK is making his AEW Dynamite debut this week, and AEW parodied Kendrick Lamar’s album announcement to promote the match. The AEW star will face Tony Nese on Wednesday’s show and AEW issued a press announcement on Twitter done in the same style as Lamar’s announcement yesterday that his new LP Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is arriving on May 13th.
You can see both tweets below. AEW’s says:
Pittsburgh, PA. (April 19, 2022) – The following statement was released today by HOOK through TEAM TAZ at 11:00am PT in Pittsburgh, PA:
HOOK IS MAKING HIS IN-RING DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE
All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only.
Appreciate Your Patience
Kendrick Lamar has announced that his new album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ is dropping on May 13th 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVxn7G2ZCs
— DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) April 18, 2022
Very important PSA: @730hook makes his in-ring #AEWDynamite debut LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/0Lmk1fXxbD
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 19, 2022
