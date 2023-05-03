wrestling / News

AEW Stars Appear At MLB Game, Take Out Mascots During Foot Race

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta appeared at the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball game on Wednesday night to wreak some havoc. As you can see from the below video, the AEW stars appeared at the game and got involved in the foot race between the Nationals’ Presidential mascots. They took out the mascots one by one, with Orange Cassidy delivering an Orange Punch to George Washington among the attacks.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage take place in Baltimore on Wednesday, with Rampage set to air Friday at 5:30 PM ET.

