AEW News: Stars Raise Money For ALS Research, Britt Baker on Nick Cannon’s Show

– AEW stars assisted in raising over $8,000 for ALS research in a fundraising event yesterday. CBS Local in Baltmore reports that several AEW roster members did a charity event with Jimmy’s Famous Seafood to raise money the Brigance Brigade Foundation, which has to mission to equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS.

You can see the full story at the above link.

– Britt Baker was a guest on The Nick Cannon Show, and you can see the appearance below: