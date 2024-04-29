wrestling / News
AEW News: Sue Not Happy With Trent’s Attack On Chuck Taylor, This Week’s Being The Dark Order
– Sue took to social media to react to her son Trent Baretta’s heel turn and assault on Chuck Taylor, and suffice it to say she wasn’t pleased. Baretta won a Parking Lot Fight against Taylor on AEW Rampage and then assaulted his ankle with a wrench after the match. He posted to social media to declare the death of the Best Friends, and Sue replied to write:
“I didn’t raise you to act like this…”
— susan marasciulo (@sueshulo) April 29, 2024
– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Old Memories,” is now online. You can watch it below: