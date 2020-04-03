– PWTorch reports AEW finished its tapings up to the midnight deadline for the Georgia shelter-in-place on Thursday. AEW reportedly has enough records to last for several weeks, if not months.

The promotion has taped up to the finals of the TNT Title tournament, which is still scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing on May 23. Some matches may end up airing on Dark if the stay-at-home order eases up.

There is no knowledge of AEW talent having coronavirus symptoms. Wrestlers and staff have been told to isolate for two weeks.

They used a rotating staff and wrestlers for several weeks. The wrestlers who worked Wednesday’s Dynamite also worked Thursday’s tapings with no one being flown in except for Chris Jericho, who did commentary.