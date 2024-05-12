wrestling / News
AEW TBS Title Match Set For STARDOM Flashing Champions
May 11, 2024
The relationship between AEW and STARDOM continues to grow, as Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS title at Flashing Champions. Nightingale will face Tam Nakano on May 18. AEW announced the match during tonight’s episode of Collision.
