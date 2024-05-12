wrestling / News

AEW TBS Title Match Set For STARDOM Flashing Champions

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW STARDOM Image Credit: AEW

The relationship between AEW and STARDOM continues to grow, as Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS title at Flashing Champions. Nightingale will face Tam Nakano on May 18. AEW announced the match during tonight’s episode of Collision.

article topics :

AEW, STARDOM, Joseph Lee

