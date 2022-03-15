wrestling / News
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Cuts Promo On Women’s Title Match, AEW Stars Play Dead By Daylight
– Thunder Rosa cut a promo following her win at Warrior Wrestling 20 ahead of her AEW Women’s World Title match on this week’s Dynamite. Warrior Wrestling posted the promo, which you can see below and took place after Rosa defeated Athena and Skye Blue at the weekend show:
After defeating @AthenaPalmer_FG & @Skyebyee in an epic match for the #warriorwrestling Women's Championship, @thunderrosa22 had words for @RealBrittBaker ahead of their Cage Match on @AEW this Wesnesday on #AEWDynamite #LaMeraMera #aew #womenswrestling #missionpro pic.twitter.com/Xldrgua1H0
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 15, 2022
– Colt Cabana has released a new video on his YouTube channel with himself, Brandon Cutler, Jack Evans, BMD & Harrington playing Dead By Daylight:
