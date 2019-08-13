wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears Added To 10/9 AEW on TNT Event

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– AEW announced that Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears has been added to the Oct. 9 AEW on TNT show in Boston. Also scheduled for the show is The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, which is part of the AEW Tag Team Title tournament.

