Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears Added To 10/9 AEW on TNT Event
August 13, 2019
– AEW announced that Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears has been added to the Oct. 9 AEW on TNT show in Boston. Also scheduled for the show is The Young Bucks vs. Private Party, which is part of the AEW Tag Team Title tournament.
#AEWBoston – Wed, October 9th @AEWonTNT – @AgganisArena @Perfec10n Shawn Spears vs @JonMoxley
Tickets will start at $20 (not including facility fees & service charges) and go on sale this Friday, August 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/lKeI26C1hF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 13, 2019
