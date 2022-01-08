AEW To Tape House Show Before Battle of the Belts Tonight, Matches Will Air On Dark

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that there will be a house show in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show will be taped for AEW Dark and will feature all of the company’s champions in action. Presumably this means that there will be matches with Hangman Page, Jade Cargill and the Lucha Bros, in addition to the belts being defended on the special.

He wrote: “With medical protocol scratching @CodyRhodes, we’ll crown an Interim TNT Champion tonight! We’re allotted 1 hour for the live #AEWBOTB show tonight on TNT + for the Charlotte fans there’s a house show: EVERY AEW champion besides Cody in action TONIGHT! We’ll tape it all for Dark!”

The card for Battle of the Belts includes:

* Interim TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Riho

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Matt Sydal