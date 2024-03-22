wrestling / News

AEW News: Toni Storm & Mariah May Comment On Dynamite Loss, Karen Jarrett’s Father Passes Away

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Toni Storm Mariah May Image Credit: AEW

– Toni Storm and Mariah May lost their tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite and they reacted to the loss in a new video. The two lost to Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo in a bout that saw Rosa pin Storm. AEW posted a digital exclusive of the two reacting to the loss as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that Karen Jarrett’s father, Jack Leroy Smedley, passed away. He was 77 years old.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Jarrett family and friends.

