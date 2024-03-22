wrestling / News
AEW News: Toni Storm & Mariah May Comment On Dynamite Loss, Karen Jarrett’s Father Passes Away
– Toni Storm and Mariah May lost their tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite and they reacted to the loss in a new video. The two lost to Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo in a bout that saw Rosa pin Storm. AEW posted a digital exclusive of the two reacting to the loss as you can see below:
EXCLUSIVE! After their tag match last night on #AEWDynamite, #AEW Women's Champion #ToniStorm & @MariahMayx have a message for @ThunderRosa22 & @Deonnapurrazzo. pic.twitter.com/d2k3CPCCoL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Karen Jarrett’s father, Jack Leroy Smedley, passed away. He was 77 years old.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Jarrett family and friends.
