AEW Files Trademark For Name of Paul Wight’s Waterboy Character

AEW has filed a trademark for the name used by Paul Wight’s pro wrestler character in the Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy. Heel By Nature reports that the company filed a trademark application on March 3rd for “Captain Insano,” for the following goods and services:

International Class 09: Video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software.

Wight played the character of Captain Insano, Bobby Boucher’s favorite wrestler who laughed at him when he called into the wrestling show Insano appeared on asking if he needed a waterboy. Wight was of course signed to AEW late last month.