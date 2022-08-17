AEW Trios Tournament Predictions: Picking The Winners Of Every Match

The AEW Trios Titles tournament is set to start this week with eight teams vying to become the inaugural AEW Trios Champions.

There are some notable omissions as the Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho Appreciation Society, and Adam Cole and ReDRagon (the final trio for medical reasons) are not taking part in the tournament.

Even with the absence of those teams, the field of eight that were selected offers up some intriguing potential matchups in what should be an entertaining tournament for AEW fans.

Let’s take a look at the four announced matches and the potential semifinals and finals matchups and what we can expect from each.

AEW has revealed the brackets for the Trios Championship Tournament that will conclude at All Out. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWAllOut https://t.co/HiZyeilYwo pic.twitter.com/TstnrOciwK — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 11, 2022

Quarterfinals

Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Will Ospreay and Aussie Open’s involvement in this Trios Titles tournament was a surprise, but a pleasant one at that. Will Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the amount of talent that will be featured in this match will have it in contention for the match of the tournament when all is said and done. But the bottom line here is that it makes no sense for an NJPW product to go over contracted AEW talent on AEW television. So Death Triangle will win a hotly contested match.

Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, & Rush vs. Young Bucks & ???

The biggest question surrounding this match was who the Young Bucks’ partner was going to be. But Adam Page turning down the offer to team with the Bucks and the return of CM Punk at the end of last week’s Dynamite seemed to all but answer that question. At long last, Kenny Omega will make his in-ring return as he and the Bucks make a serious run at the inaugural AEW Trios Titles by dispatching Andrade, Dragon Lee, and Rush.

House of Black vs. The Dark Order

On paper, this should be the easiest match of the tournament to call a winner on. The House of Black has looked amazing both as a team and in singles competition since arriving in AEW. There are two possible factors that could lead to a Dark Order upset in this match, the presence of “Hangman” at ringside and possible interference from Miro as he seeks retribution for the misting that he received from Malakai Black. Let’s hope AEW doesn’t overthink this one and the House of Black advances as that is the best possible option.

Trustbusters vs. Best Friends

In the fourth and final quarterfinals match, the Best Friends will take on the Trustbusters. Again, on paper, Best Friends should be the team advancing. They are very popular and create a more intriguing matchup with the House of Black than the Trustbusters do. But the question is how big of a push does Tony Khan want to give the new faction and how much of an x-factor will the newly signed Parker Boudreaux be in the outcome of this match? While this is a spot that could possibly be used to push Boudreaux as a monster heel, they can still accomplish that and have the correct team win. Best Friends should be the team that moves on.

Semifinals

Death Triangle vs. The Elite

The semifinal matchup between Death Triangle and The Elite is one that features two sets of trios that would be excellent inaugural Trios Champions. Two factors tip the scales of this match in the Elites’ favor. One, as the current All-Atlantic Champion, Pac will have a busy travel schedule as he travels the globe defending that title. Second, Tony Khan is on record as saying he wanted to wait on Kenny Omega’s return before introducing the Trios Titles in AEW. That doesn’t sound like Khan’s creative plans have the Elite bowing out in the semifinals. Death Triangle will put up a good fight before eventually succumbing to Omega and the Young Bucks.

House of Black vs. Best Friends

Best Friends are AEW originals. The trio has had some great matches in AEW and has come close to winning both tag team and singles gold. The only thing standing in their way from having another shot at AEW gold is the House of Black. The House of Black is the team that should come out of this tournament as the first-ever AEW Trios Champions. However, the fact that AEW television seems to be telling a story that the House of Black is heading towards a match with Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting at All Out might throw a wrench into things.

So against my better judgment, it is time to sound the upset alarms as Miro will cost the House of Black their deserved spot in the finals and Best Friends will move on.

Finals

The Elite vs. Best Friends

The finals for this tournament will take place at the All Out pay-per-view and will be one of those fun dual chant, split crowd matches. Orange Cassidy makes the Best Friends team wildly popular by default, and Kenny Omega and the Jackson brothers seem to be back on a path to babyface once again. Chuck Taylor and Trent Berretta are two of the most underrated in-ring performers in this company, and this match should be one that is in contention for the match of the night when all is said and done at All Out. But much like AEW did when they crowned Chris Jericho the inaugural AEW Champion and Cody Rhodes the inaugural TNT Champion, Tony Khan is going to elevate the status of the Trios Titles by putting them around the waist of three of the best he has on his roster. The Elite will defeat Best Friends to become the first ever AEW Trios Champions.