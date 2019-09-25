wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite on UK ITV4 Updated Broadcast Details
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that AEW Dynamite is going to debut on ITV for in the UK on Sunday, October 6. The show will air at 8:20 local time. Also, a shorter highlights episode is going to air on Monday, starting October 7 at 11:45 pm. Canada broadcast details have not yet been announced.
