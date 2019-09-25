wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite on UK ITV4 Updated Broadcast Details

September 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

PWInsider reports that AEW Dynamite is going to debut on ITV for in the UK on Sunday, October 6. The show will air at 8:20 local time. Also, a shorter highlights episode is going to air on Monday, starting October 7 at 11:45 pm. Canada broadcast details have not yet been announced.

