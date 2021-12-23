AEW News: AEW Unrestricted Looks at the Best of 2021, Ethan Page Interview

– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted is online, taking a look back at 2021. You can listen to the video below, described as follows:

”Tony Schiavone and Ref Aubrey share behind-the-scenes stories about some of their favorite AEW memories, moments, matches, and surprises of 2021! First and foremost, they talk about AEW’s return to the road, and welcoming back full crowds! They also share thoughts on the proverbial kick-down of the “forbidden door,” Shaquille O’Neal vs Cody Rhodes, Blood & Guts and that crazy cage match between the Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, the debut of AEW RAMPAGE, and the arrival of so much tremendous talent to AEW including Paul Wight, Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Ethan Page, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Lio Rush. They also discuss some of their favorite matches and performances like the Lights Out match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa, CM Punk’s first match back, The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks at AEW ALL OUT, Miro the Redeemer, and Darby Allin.”

– Ethan Page spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview, which you can see below: