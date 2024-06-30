AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Zero Hour Livestream Online

The livestream is online for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door’s Zero Hour pre-show. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which has the following matches set:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mariah May vs. Saraya

* Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. The Lucha Bros & Mistico

* Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

* House of Black vs. Private Party vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly