AEW News: Young Bucks Superkick Referee on Dynamite, Clip of Miro/Kip Sabian Segment
September 17, 2020 | Posted by
– The Young Bucks ended up giving up some money again after they superkicked a referee on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the Bucks delivered a double superkick to a referee and then headed to the back, where Matt Jackson threw some money at Tony Khan and they walked off:
What was the meaning of this attack by the @youngbucks?!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/EjeKWDyDJA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020
– AEW posted a clip from the Miro and Kip Sabian from tonight’s show, in which Miro promises to give Sabian the biggest bachelor he can:
