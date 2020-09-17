AEW News: Young Bucks Superkick Referee on Dynamite, Clip of Miro/Kip Sabian Segment

– The Young Bucks ended up giving up some money again after they superkicked a referee on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the Bucks delivered a double superkick to a referee and then headed to the back, where Matt Jackson threw some money at Tony Khan and they walked off:

What was the meaning of this attack by the @youngbucks?! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/EjeKWDyDJA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020

– AEW posted a clip from the Miro and Kip Sabian from tonight’s show, in which Miro promises to give Sabian the biggest bachelor he can: