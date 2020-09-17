wrestling / News

AEW News: Young Bucks Superkick Referee on Dynamite, Clip of Miro/Kip Sabian Segment

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks

– The Young Bucks ended up giving up some money again after they superkicked a referee on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s show, the Bucks delivered a double superkick to a referee and then headed to the back, where Matt Jackson threw some money at Tony Khan and they walked off:

– AEW posted a clip from the Miro and Kip Sabian from tonight’s show, in which Miro promises to give Sabian the biggest bachelor he can:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Kip Sabian, Miro, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading