wrestling / News
AEW’s Holiday Bash Pre-Show Is Online
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
AEW presents their Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite tonight, and the pre-show previewing the card is online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing episode:
