Afa Anoa’i Jr. Says He Owns WXW Wrestling, Company Coming To Cable In Pennsylvania
Afa Anoa’i Jr. has taken ownership of WXW Wrestling and says he’ll be bringing the company to cable TV in the state of Pennsylvania. The promotion, which opened in 1996, was owned by Afa Sr. but was announced in February to be closing due to Afa’s health issues. That’s changed, as Afa Jr. announced on Saturday that he was the new owner and would be bringing the company to cable in the state.
Afa Jr. is best known for his time as Manu in WWE. You can see video of the announcement below:
Afa Anoa’i Jr (WWE’s Manu) announces at his promotion Battlefield Pro Wrestling that he’s now the owner of his father’s legendary company WXW Wrestling & he’ll be bringing WXW to cable television in Pennsylvania
🩸☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/qA2vobb6vM
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) April 21, 2024
