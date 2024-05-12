Afa The Wild Samoan Undergoes Successful Heart Procedure

– The WXW Wrestling Facebook account announced that WWE Hall of Famer Afa of The Wild Samoans underwent a successful surgery last week to repair his aortic valve.

“On Thursday, our beloved patriarch Afa the Wild Samoan had a successful TAVR procedure to replace his aortic valve. Yesterday afternoon he was discharged from the hospital! We’re all so grateful that this final hurdle has been passed! Now he has more back rehabilitation to do, but our Pops kicked out again and is one of the strongest human beings in the world! Thank you all for your prayers and concern!”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Afa as he recovers from surgery.