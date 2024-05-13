Aggravated Assault Case Dropped Against Cash Wheeler

Cash Wheeler will not stand trial on charges of aggravated assault, as prosecutors have dropped the case. As reported, Wheeler was set to stand trial later this month on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged road rage incident from August of 2023, where he is said to have flashed a gun at another person. PWInsider reports that the prosecutor’s office filed a noelle prosequi, a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor in the case.

There’s no word as to why the case has been dropped, nor why such a decision took so long to come to. A pre-trial hearing in the case was set for tomorrow, but that has been canceled as has the trial. Wheeler’s bond has been released and the case has been officially closed.

Wheeler had plead not guilty to all charges.