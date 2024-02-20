Trial Date Set For Cash Wheeler’s Aggravated Assault Charges

A trial date has been set for the charges related to Cash Wheeler’s alleged aggravated assault incident from last summer. As previously reported, the FTR member was arrested in August of 2023 relating to an incident that took place the month before, where he allegedly “flashed a gun” at another person in what was believed to be a road rage incident. Wheeler entered a not guilty plea on charges of charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on August 3rd. PWInsider reports that Wheeler did not appear, but was arraigned on Tuesday in Orange County, Florida.

The report notes that a trial date has been set for May 20th and a pre-trial hearing is set for May 7th. Wheeler is required to appear for the pre-trial hearing.

Wheeler was previously arranged on August 18th after turning himself the day before. Wheeler’s lawyer said during the arraignment that he did not know the other party. The other party was referred to in the hearing as “victims,” i.e. more than one person.

The charge carries the potential for up to five years’ imprisonment, five years’ probation and a $5,000 fine.