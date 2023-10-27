Ahmed Johnson Recalls Being Brought Into WCW, What He Liked There Over WWE

Ahmed Johnson had a short run in WCW after his time in WWE, and he recently recalled being brought into the company. Johnson had a run as Big T in a tag team with Stevie Ray as Harlem Heat 2000, and he talked about that experience on Developmentally Speaking. A couple highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting brought into WCW: “Stevie Ray called me one day and was like ‘I need you to come tag with me and be my tag team partner.’ And I was like ‘Nah.’ At first, I was through with it. But then, I was just sitting at home, eating bonbons, getting fat, and not thinking about going anywhere else. But then, Vince Russo called me and I was like ‘Okay. They both called me.’ We went out to eat, and from that point, I decided ‘Alright, I’m going to give it a shot. I’m not in shape, I’m out of shape, I’m not really ready to go. But if you need me, I’m there.’ Cause Stevie and I had been friends for ages, ages. We worked together and everything.”

On what he liked at WCW over WWE: “It didn’t seem like too much more bull in WCW. I mean, WWF guys [were like] ‘Man, you hit me too hard,’ or ‘Man, you’re rough with me.’ Definitely, not one guy complained man. I don’t know if that made the WCW guys tougher, or if it just shows that the guys who were complaining in WWE were full of s**t.”