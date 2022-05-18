Ahmed Johnson Would Love to Have Had a Match With Bobby Lashley Or Brock Lesnar

Ahmed Johnson has named Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar as the two current stars that he’d love to have a match with. The former WWE star was a guest on Gregory Iron’s Iron-On Wrestling and during the interview he was asked who he would have liked to have faced during his time in WWE, as well as who he’d want to face off today’s roster.

“I would love to go against Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley, for the present,” he said (per Fightful). “Back then, I would have loved to for me and Warrior to hook up or me and Sycho Sid.”

Johnson’s time in WWE ran from 1995 to 1998. He would go on to appear in WCW from late 1999 until mid-2000 and worked on the indies for a few years before retiring in 2003.