Ahmed Johnson Says WWE Locker Room Was ‘Jealous’ Of Him, Recalls Razor Ramon Helping Him

Ahmed Johnson believes that the resentment he experienced from the WWE locker room was due to jealousy. The former Intercontinental Champion spoke on Developmentally Speaking about how his early push drew resentment backstage from other members of the roster, in his opinion. YOu can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On feeling resentment in the locker room: “A lot of the guys were very jealous of me. I don’t know why, but they were very, very jealous of me [for] the push I was getting. Vince didn’t have anyone with that kind of intensity and animal magnitude [magnetism]. I felt like, this is where I belonged, but the jealousy … it got to me, man… I think that [getting over with fans] rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Somebody who was 350 pounds and could move like a 200-pounder … that really impressed Vince.”

On the one guy who helped him out: “The only person who wasn’t jealous of me, and helped me out a lot, was Razor Ramon. He would watch my matches, and when I’d go to the back, he’d be like, ‘Man, this looked good. That didn’t look good.’ He actually critiqued my matches for me.”