Air Date Set For WWE Chronicle Special On Damian Priest

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest Bad Bunny WWE Raw

WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Chronicle looking at Damian Priest will debut on the WWE Network on March 14, a week before WWE Fastlane.

Priest made his debut on the main roster at the Royal Rumble and has since been paired up with rapper Bad Bunny. The current rumor is that the two will team up at Wrestlemania against The Miz and John Morrison.

