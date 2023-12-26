AJ Francis Announces Gig at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

– Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) announced on his social media today that he will be representing the MVP Title for Cheez-It at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Tennessee Volunteers.

Francis wrote, “January 1st… Issa New Year… & WE OUT$IDE… @cheezit signed me to represent the MVP title at the @CitrusBowl as @HawkeyeFootball takes on @Vol_Football in Orlando on New Years Day! Ya favorite wrestler couldn’t host a JV game. #CitrusBowl #CheezIt #WeOutside”