AJ Francis Issues Standing Offer For Dakota Kai, Shotzi, Oro Mensah To Join First Class
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
AJ Francis says that Dakota Kai, Shotzi and Oro Mensah are all welcome to join First Class in TNA when they’re available to. Kai, Shotzi and Mensah were all among those cut by WWE over the weekend, with Kai and Mensah reportedly released and Shotzi’s contract set to expire in July. All of the released stars have non-compete clauses, and Francis took to Twitter to comment on the notion of them joining TNA.
Francis wrote:
“Well @OroMensah_wwe @ImKingKota & @ShotziWWE have a standing offer to join
FIR$T CLA$$”
Francis and KC Navarro comprise the group in TNA.
