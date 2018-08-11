wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Lee Shares Set Photo From Rabid, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa Are Counting Down the Days Until TakeOver
– AJ Lee shared a set photo from the upcoming horror movie, Rabid. She will co-star in the film alongside her real-life husband, CM Punk. Lee will portray Kira in the film. You can check out the photo image she shared from the production on Instagram.
Rabid is a remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg film. It’s being directed by The Soska Twins. It also stars Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.
Meet Kira and her resting douche face. Just got to shoot my part in the @SoskaSisters horror movie #Rabid! I am in awe of what brilliant, hilarious, loving, talented leaders Jen and Sylv Soska are. It was an honor to be a teeny part of a project with female writers/directors, a female director of photography, female camera operators, a badass female lead, and a story showcasing a ride or die female friendship. I am beyond inspired and my heart is full of joy. Even though I look suuuper pissed.
– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano shared the following exchange on Twitter. They are both counting down the days until their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn set for August 18. You can check the tweets they posted below.
2 years ago DIY was born in Brooklyn.
Do you remember this, atJohnnyGargano?
I remember. You quit.
8 Days. pic.twitter.com/sYwNk8049P
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 10, 2018
1 year ago in Brooklyn.
The ghost of DIY appeared. Once again, you lost.
Do you remember this, atJohnnyGargano
7 Days. pic.twitter.com/qCcVamIRkr
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 11, 2018
7 days. pic.twitter.com/WiJnoppfm3
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 11, 2018