Various News: AJ Lee Shares Set Photo From Rabid, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa Are Counting Down the Days Until TakeOver

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Lee

– AJ Lee shared a set photo from the upcoming horror movie, Rabid. She will co-star in the film alongside her real-life husband, CM Punk. Lee will portray Kira in the film. You can check out the photo image she shared from the production on Instagram.

Rabid is a remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg film. It’s being directed by The Soska Twins. It also stars Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.

– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano shared the following exchange on Twitter. They are both counting down the days until their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn set for August 18. You can check the tweets they posted below.

