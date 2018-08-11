Various News: AJ Lee Shares Set Photo From Rabid, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa Are Counting Down the Days Until TakeOver

– AJ Lee shared a set photo from the upcoming horror movie, Rabid. She will co-star in the film alongside her real-life husband, CM Punk. Lee will portray Kira in the film. You can check out the photo image she shared from the production on Instagram.

Rabid is a remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg film. It’s being directed by The Soska Twins. It also stars Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.

– NXT world champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano shared the following exchange on Twitter. They are both counting down the days until their match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn set for August 18. You can check the tweets they posted below.

2 years ago DIY was born in Brooklyn. Do you remember this, atJohnnyGargano? I remember. You quit. 8 Days.