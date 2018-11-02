AJ Styles Comments on Crown Jewel Win, Looks Ahead to Survivor Series

– AJ Styles was interviewed following his win over Samoa Joe at WWE Crown Jewel, and commented on the victory. You can see the video below of Styles speaking with Bryon Saxton about his WWE Championship defense.

“Well, I wouldn’t say I’m feeling good,” Styles said (per WZ). “I’m proud of myself, if that’s what you mean, but feeling good is not one of those things if you get in the ring with Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe in a range of three days. I’m a champion, a fighting champion. This is what we do. We take on any competitor that wants to get in the ring with us. That’s what we do.”

He went on to address what’s next for him, saying, “That’s the way it should be and maybe we’ll find out who the Universal Champion’s gonna be, because I want a piece of him at Survivor Series.”

Sure enough, after the interview Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship and a match between Lesnar and Styles was announced for Survivor Series. You can see our full report from the show here.