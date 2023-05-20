AJ Styles Is Glad To Be Back In WWE Title Picture, Talks Working Two Matches In One Night

AJ Styles is set to face Seth Rollins for the new WWE Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, and he recently discussed being back in the title picture and more. Styles spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being back in the World Title picture: “I feel the same as you. It’s about time I’m back in the heavyweight title picture. Unfortunately, I’m up against Seth Rollins, who’s probably one of the best. I said it a long ago that he’s gonna be great, and nothing has changed. He’s still one of the best, no doubt about it, so we’ll see what happens.”

On working two matches on his first night back in the ring: “Oh, you’re gonna be in two matches your first time back in the ring with WWE. Oh, that’s great, because that’s where I wanted to be. Who knows where my cardio is at this point? It’s a bit worrisome, but I made it through, and now for my first biggest match in the WWE [since I returned], it’s gonna be against Seth Rollins in Jeddah. So yeah, no pressure.”