wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Injury for AJ Styles, Possible Time Frame He Might Miss
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– During today’s latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the reported injury for former WWE World champion AJ Styles. As previously reported, Styles had to be pulled from a match on last night’s Raw due to an injury. Additionally, Styles said himself on his Mixer livestream yesterday that he’s dealing with some wear and tear and not a new injury. According to Meltzer, he had heard before Raw that AJ Styles was pulled off all house shows, and then he got pulled from Raw last night.
Additionally, it appears to be a back injury Styles is dealing with at the moment. He could be about for a couple weeks or the next month.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho Recall Owen Hart and Mick Foley Trying to Have a Negative-Star Match
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Rumors That A Japanese Promotion Was Trying To Book Steve Austin vs. Goldberg In 2004
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’