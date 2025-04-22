AJ Styles Recalls Staying Stuck On Ropes During 2016 WWE Smackdown Dark Match

AJ Styles found himself crotched on the top rope for an extended period of time during a 2016 episode of WWE Smackdown, and he recently recalled the wacky moment. The incident came during a match with Dean Ambrose and saw Styles stay on the rope all the way into a dark match. Styles was asked about the matter during a Fanatics live signing over WrestleMania weekend and said he had no good reason for doing it and was just having fun.

“I don’t know why I did that, I’m gonna be honest,” Styles said (per Fightful). “I don’t know. I was feeling good. Not exactly the way you’d think, but I thought it would be funny if I stayed there the whole time.”

He continued, “I don’t know that John [Cena] was happy that I stayed there, but I did. I was just having fun. That’s what we’re supposed to do. What good is wrestling if you’re not having fun? I was having fun so I stayed there and let everybody enjoy it. No good reason. Just did.”

Styles competed at WrestleMania 41 against Logan Paul but came out on the losing side.