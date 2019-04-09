AJ Styles Reportedly Dealing With Hip Injury

– As previously reported, AJ Styles suffered an injury recently that caused him to be pulled from a WrestleMania Axxess appearance yesterday. The Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on AJ Styles’ injury. According to Dave Meltzer on Observer Radio, Styles is dealing with a hip injury.

It’s unknown how long Styles will be out, but he is reportedly not going to appear on tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live. WWE has yet to confirm any sort of injury to Styles.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Styles is going in for a medical evaluation today. According to the report, he was in a lot of pain after WrestleMania 35.