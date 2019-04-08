UPDATED: AJ Styles Reportedly Injured, Pulled From Axxess Appearance

UPDATE: PWInsider notes that fans who had tickets to see AJ Styles at the VIP Meet and Greet at AXXESS today were specifically told that Styles was injured and were offered full refunds and promised that a signed 8×10 photo of Styles would be mailed to them.

ORIGINAL: AJ Styles has reportedly been pulled from his WrestleMania Axxess appearance on Monday due to an injury. WrestleChat reports that while at Axxess, they saw security telling people that Styles was being replaced by Kofi Kingston and that Styles was hurt last night, presumably in his match with Randy Orton.

WWE has yet to confirm any sort of injury to Styles.