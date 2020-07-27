AJ Styles Says He’d Like To Face The Undertaker Again At Summerslam

In an interview with BT Sport, AJ Styles fantasy booked himself into a match with the Undertaker at Summerslam, and also named dream opponents for Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On facing the Undertaker again: “I’m the IC champ. Undertaker’s never been the IC champ. I’ll put it on the line against you and if you can friggin beat me, I’ll leave the WWE forever. But if I win, you leave. There, there’s the story behind that one. I want the Undertaker at SummerSlam because he hasn’t come to me and said, ‘I’m done, I’m retired.’ He just said it on TV, but he said that if Vince needed him, he’d be there. I’m just saying.”

On what match he’d want at the Royal Rumble: “Royal Rumble? I’ve got to be in the Royal Rumble, man, I’ve got to win this thing. There’s something that I need to do. I haven’t done that yet. Last time I was in it, I separated my shoulder. So I’ve not done so well, but I need to do this. I need to be in this match. So now I’m against 29 other guys, I guess? So there’s your Rumble.”

On his Wrestlemania dream match: “And at Wrestlemania…I have no idea who that would be, what the story is. Drew McIntyre would definitely be fun. It would definitely be fun to get in the ring with someone like that, with someone who understands who they are and understands what AJ Styles has got to do to beat someone like Drew McIntyre. It would definitely be different, and it would be fun too. It would be hard-hitting, there’s no doubt about that. I guarantee you that it would be hard-hitting. So yeah, how about Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania?”