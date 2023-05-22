AJ Styles Says It’s Hard To Argue WWE World Heavyweight Title Isn’t Secondary

In an interview with the New York Post, AJ Styles said that it’s hard to argue that the WWE World Heavyweight title isn’t secondary to the belts held by Roman Reigns. Styles will face Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions this Saturday to crown the first champion. Here are highlights:

On if the new belt is secondary: “Is it a secondary? Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman, the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not? We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all. What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight championship? It is what it is and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we’ll see what title’s secondary.”

On the champion being the workhorse: “This guy’s gonna be on the pay-per-views, he’s gonna be on the live events, he’s gonna do all these things that need to be done. When I was [WWE] champion I was on all the live events, I was on all the pay-per-views, all the TV’s. That’s what you do. The price for being the World Heavyweight champion is, yes, you get the recognition of being the champion, but you also have to do the job of being the world champion. You got to be there and you got to do the job.”

On Roman’s reduced schedule: “This is what you want to do, this is what you want to be. This is what you’re trying to get to in your career. I’m not mad at him. I told him, ‘if I could do it I would, but I’m not Roman Reigns.’ ”