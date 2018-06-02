WWE News: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Contract Signing Set For Smackdown, Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, WWE Stars Visit MegaCon

– Paige announced on Twitter that there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown to set up their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank.

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB…and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

– Johnny Gargano, Ember Moon and Mike Rome went to MegaCon last weekend, where they ran into Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

– Kurt Angle remembered his feud with Eddie Guerrero in Instagram: