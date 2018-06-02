wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura Contract Signing Set For Smackdown, Kurt Angle Remembers Eddie Guerrero, WWE Stars Visit MegaCon
– Paige announced on Twitter that there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown to set up their Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank.
Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB…and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018
– Johnny Gargano, Ember Moon and Mike Rome went to MegaCon last weekend, where they ran into Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.
– Kurt Angle remembered his feud with Eddie Guerrero in Instagram:
Angle vs Guerrero. One of my all time greatest rivalries. Eddie was the “full package”. He could make you hate him, Love him, he could make you laugh so hard, and cry 30 seconds later. Eddie was filled with emotion, and it registered to the #WWEUniverse. Arguably the greatest sports entertainer of all time. #itstrue #RIPEddie #fanart