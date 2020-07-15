AJ Styles On If He’d Offer The Undertaker an Intercontinental Title Match, How Long He Has Left In the Ring

AJ Styles discussed the idea of defending the Intercontinental Title against The Undertaker and more in a new interview. Styles spoke with Vicente Beltrán for a quick interview and it was pointed out that the IC Title is one of the few titles that Undertaker has never held in WWE. Styles discussed the idea of facing the Dead Man with the title on the line as well as how long he thinks he has left in his own in-ring career; highlights and the video are below.

On if he would give the Undertaker an Intercontinental Title shot: “Yeah, I would definitely — if I thought that it would get him in the ring with me in front of thousands of people, I would definitely put up the Intercontinental Championhip. Will that happen, will he take the bait? Probably not. If he decided that he’s done, then I respect that, man. He’s definitely done enough in his career to say, ‘That’s it, I’m done.’ And trust me, I know what it’s like. I can’t imagine doing what he has done for so long, I recally can’t. So if there’s one thing that he’s earned, it’s the right to call it quits on his own terms and the way he wants to. But I would definitely offer that opportunity.”

On how many matches he thinks he has left in his career: “Well, I’ve definitely got more. I’m going to take this body to the limit. And you know, I enjoy what I do. I respect what I do, I take pride of everything that happens in the ring. And so, I want to do it as long as my body and my brain and everything’ allowing me too. A lot of times, I feel like my body and my mind are going, ‘No, no,’ like they argue with each other. Like, my brain’s telling me that I can do it but my body’s saying, ‘Don’t even try it.’ So I think when they both come together, the brain and the body, and say, ‘Hey, maybe it’s a good time to hang it up,’ maybe we’ll do that. But when is that? This is something Undertaker talked about. It’s something that you battle with on a daily basis because you love what you do.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.