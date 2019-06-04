AJPW’s Atsushi Aoki Reportedly Dies in Motorcycle Accident

– Atsushi Aoki has reportedly passed away following a motorcyle accident earlier today. According to both Nikkan Sports and Livedoor News, Aoki collided with a side wall the tunnel of the capital expressway of Kitanomaru Park 1 in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo at 10:30 PM local time. Aoki was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department High Speed ​​Corps said in a statement that Aoki was wearing a helmet and that there was “no noticeable injury.” The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

Aoki was the current AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champion, having won the championship from Koji Iwamoto on May 20th, and previously held the title two other times. He was also a three-time All Asia Tag Team champion, and was a head trainer at AJPW’s dojo.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Aoki