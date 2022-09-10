Alan Angels Explains Why He Decided To Leave AEW, If He Has Any Interest in WWE

Alan Angels recently talked with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho and discussed why he decided to not stay with AEW, saying that he felt he was becoming the “jobber of the Dark Order” and needed to leave to change the perception of him. He also commented on if he has any interest in WWE. Highlights from his comments are below.

On why he decided to leave AEW: “I was told they weren’t going to renew my contract about 45 days before it was up, and basically they just weren’t going to give me the same deal, they were gonna give me a per appearance deal, if I wanted it. I figured that maybe had reached the limit of where I could get here right now, at this run in my career, so young, I came into AEW virtually a nobody, I wrestled maybe three years, doing the Southeast circuit. I got signed at 22. So I’ve grown, I’ve built up a little bit of a following on the internet and stuff like that, but I feel like there was a perception of me, and I know a lot of people hate this word, but I was kind of like the jobber of the Dark Order, the bottom guy of the Dark Order, and I feel like when fans build up that perception of you, I think it’s kind of hard to change that, if that makes sense. Once they get that, there’s no changing it, unless gradually you build up, build up, build up, but I feel like in AEW, that would have taken a really long time.”

On if he has any interest in going to WWE: “I think about it sometimes. I don’t know if I’m their cup of tea right now, but then I also see that they are bringing back some indie guys into the NXT scene, so it’s something I’ve kind of thought about but I’ve never really seriously considered it. You never know.”

