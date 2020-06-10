wrestling / News
Alan Angels Officially Joins The Dark Order
– The Dark Order has a new member in its ranks. AEW’s official Twitter account has announced that Alan Angels, aka 5, has joined the stable. You can view the announcement below.
#JOINDARKORDER@Alan_V_Angels
WAKE UP YOUR MINDhttps://t.co/ervEpU4Dg9 pic.twitter.com/nR58gXOuyr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 9, 2020
