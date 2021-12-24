Alberto El Patron Claimed He Has Footage That Could Get Paige Fired From WWE

It was reported earlier this month that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron were dropped and the case against him was closed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he held a press conference in Mexico City on December 20 to discuss the investigation.

Patron said that the charges being dropped proved he was “totally innocent” of the claims from his ex-fiance. He also said that he had footage he could release that would get Paige fired from WWE if she ever spoke about him in public again.

Finally, Patron said he would be working for one of the three biggest US companies in 2022.