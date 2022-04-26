Alberto El Patron Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX

Alberto El Patron has been pulled from AAA TripleMania XXX, reports FanByte. Patron was scheduled to be Laredo Kid’s mystery partner on the show, which takes place April 30th. Laredo Kid will now reportedly team with a wrestler from the American independent scene.

Patron was arrested in May 2020 for allegedly battering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. The charges against Patron ended up being dropped in December of 2021 due to a “missing witness.”

Patron was reportedly not the original choice for Laredo Kid’s partner, but visa issues created a change to that original plan.