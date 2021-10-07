Alberto El Patron Suing Combate Americas For Breach of Contract

PWInsider reports that Alberto el Patron (real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucua) filed a lawsuit against Combate Americas (Combate Global, LLC) for breach of contract in the Southern District of New York back in July. He claims they owed him $250,000 for his fight with Tito Ortiz. He also claim they are still controlling his social media accounts even though he no longer works for them.

Patron said that he signed with Combate in September 2016 as a “co-spokesman, color commentator, roving reporter, pre-fight and post-fight interviewer, on-camera personality, liaison for fighter relations and brand ambassador.”

The lawsuit stated: “The Agreement stated that compensation for Plaintiff Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, Inc. was for two-hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000.00) for the first year, to be paid monthly ($20,833.34 per month). If Mr. Rodriguez appeared as an on-camera, ringside commentator for televised or pay-per-view events, then Plaintiff Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, Inc. received another ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per event.”

The deal was then extended for eight more months and then another two years. The lawsuit added: “The Agreement and the Amendment would total $883,333.36 ($83,333.36 for the first four months, $200,000 for the final eight months of the first term, then $600,000 for the final two years).”

It was noted that Patron “performed all duties and services; and Defendants did not complain about the quality of those duties and services. The deal ended in July 2017 and according to the suit, Combate offered Patron a fight with Tito Ortiz two months later, in which he’d be paid $500,000 to promote the fight and another $250,000 to fight. He ended up losing and claims that he was not paid. He also claims Combate have ignored invoices for the amount owed. He claims he gave them access to his social media accounts to promote the fight and “now that the parties have no working relationship, the Defendants refuse to answer questions about the social media accounts.”

He is suing for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion (for not turning over the social media accounts). He is looking for:

*compensatory damages in the amount of $250,000.00 for Defendant’s breach of contract, or quantum meruit or unjust enrichment

*Interest of at least $26,250.00 due and owing from and after December 31, 2019 calculated as follows through April 15, 2021, and as determined by the Court for the days following April 15, 2021 up to the date judgment is rendered: 7% interest of $26,250.

*For an award of Plaintiffs’ costs and reasonable attorney’s fees;

*To return control of all social media accounts to Plaintiffs.

*For such other and further relief as may be just and proper.

He hasn’t asked for a jury trial and as of this time, Combate has yet to respond. However, they did file paperwork on September 30 about their representation, which was approved on October 1.